Beagle breeding protestors arrested in Cambridgeshire

From BBC
Fifteen people have been arrested in the past two months while demonstrating outside a facility that breeds dogs for laboratory research, police said.
Animal rights protesters have set up “Camp Beagle” at MBR Acres in Wyton, Cambridgeshire.
The firm has been granted a court order amid claims staff were being harassed by “vicious” campaigners.
Activists said those claims were false and their protest was focused on saving the beagles.
The US-based firm, whose full name is Marshall BioResources, gained an interim order from the High Court on 20 August to allow police to remove protesters from the site.
Free The MBR Beagles campaigners said they would stay there until it was forced to close.
Cambridgeshire Police has been escorting workers when they leave the site, but protestors have argued that police tactics have become more heavy-handed.
An MBR statement said: “We should stress that we have no interest in stifling legitimate protest provided it is conducted lawfully and peacefully, but we absolutely are concerned to stop those protestors who were conducting a vicious and unwarranted harassment and intimidation of our staff and others.
“Those protestors are now barred by the court from their campaign of harassment, trespass and criminal damage directed against our staff, contractors, and visitors.
“We will continue to run our operations in full compliance with Home Office regulations and with our normal high welfare standards.
“We remain proud of what we do every day because our work allows the progress of medicine to save millions of human and