Captive breeding of Sumatran rhinos: Where the program stands today

Indonesia is today home to the last holdout populations of Sumatran rhinos, a species that once ranged across much of southern Asia. Official figures, which paint a more optimistic picture than many independent experts, put the species' population at fewer than 80 individuals. The vast majority of these are in three habitats: up to 50 in northern Sumatra's Leuser Ecosystem, up to 20 in Way Kambas National Park in southern Sumatra, and up to 10 in Indonesian Borneo, known as Kalimantan. (A handful of rhinos might also persist in Sumatra's Bukit Barisan Selatan National Park.) With numbers so low and populations so fragmented, a consensus has formed among experts and officials that efforts to breed Sumatran rhinos (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) in captivity must be intensified. An existing center, in Way Kambas, is home to seven rhinos, including two calves born there. In 2018, a rhino was captured in Indonesian Borneo and taken to a second center in the Kelian Protected Forest in East Kalimantan province. And plans are underway to open a third center in the Leuser area. Conservationists intend to capture six more rhinos across the three ecosystems, united into a single nationwide breeding program. However, COVID-19, which has battered Indonesia, has caused complications and delays. To get the latest updates, Mongabay spoke to conservationists and rhino experts active in each of the three primary Sumatran rhino habitats. These conversations revealed fears about the dire state of the species and its remaining populations, as well as optimism that experts and…

