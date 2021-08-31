Cost of wetlands: Free. Storm damage they prevent: $38 million per estuary.

Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans and surrounding areas in the U.S. state of Louisiana this past Sunday, serving as a grim reminder of the power of coastal storms — which are predicted to increase as the climate crisis rolls onward. Scientists and engineers have known for some time that wetlands (such as dense mangroves, tree-studded swamps, and grass-covered marshes) protect exposed coastlines and coastal cities from storms. But for places like London, Tokyo, New York and 19 of the world’s largest cities built around estuaries — the wave-sheltered places where freshwater meets the sea — wetlands may be their silent superman. Wetlands can reduce flood levels from storms by up to 2 meters (6 feet) and avoid $38 million in flooding damages per estuary, according to a new study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters. “Our study shows that coastal wetlands play a crucial role in reducing storm-driven flooding in estuaries,” said Tom Fairchild, a professor at Swansea University in the U.K. and lead author of the study. “They are nature’s flood defenses and we need them now more than ever.” For their study, Fairchild and his fellow researchers gathered data on the topography of estuaries (measured with lidar and sonar), 50 years of wind data, 40 years of wave data, and extensive measurements of marsh grasses taken from the ground. They then fed this into a computer program that allowed them to simulate the effects of storms of different strengths on eight estuaries across the country of Wales…This article was originally published on Mongabay

