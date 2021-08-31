Greta Thunberg: Scotland ‘not a world leader on climate change’

From BBC
Campaigner Greta Thunberg says she doesn’t regard Scotland as a world leader on climate change.
The Swedish activist told BBC Scotland she recognised that some countries “do a bit more than others” but that none were coming close to what was needed.
On the Scottish Greens’ deal to enter government, she said some politicians were “less worse” than others.
But she said tackling climate change was not as easy as voting for a green party.
The 18-year-old said: “Of course there might be some politicians that are slightly less worse than others. That was very mean but you get the point.
“It’s a hopeful sign that people want something that’s more “green” – whatever green means – but in order to solve this we need to tackle this at a more systemic approach.”
The Scottish government has previously described its climate change legislation as “world leading.”
It includes a target to reach net-zero emissions by 2045.
The legislation was praised as “inspiring” by the UN’s climate chief Patricia Espinosa.
Ministers say they recognise that every country needs to do more while the Scottish Greens say they agree that systemic change is necessary.
In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Scotland exactly two months ahead of the UN climate change conference being held in Glasgow, Ms Thunberg spoke about COP26 and plans for