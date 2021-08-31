Low genetic diversity is part of rhinos’ long-term history, study says

Scientists have debated the evolution of the world’s five living rhinoceros species ever since Charles Darwin addressed the question in a treatise in the mid-1800s, predating On the Origin of Species. Three main schools of thought prevail. The “horn hypothesis” suggests that rhinos with two horns evolved separately from those with only one horn; this groups Sumatran rhinos (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) with the two African species, the black rhino (Diceros bicornis) and the white rhino (Ceratotherium simum), all of which have two horns. The “geographical hypothesis” sets the two African species apart from the three Asian species: the Sumatran rhino, the Javan rhino (Rhinoceros sondaicus), and the greater one-horned rhino (R. unicornis) that lives in India and Nepal. A third proposal is that the uniquely small and hairy Sumatran rhino, the only Asian species with two horns, is in an entirely separate group from the other four species. Now, an international team of scientists has shed light on the mystery. By analyzing the genomes of the five living rhino species and three that went extinct during the last Ice Age, they found strong evidence that the rhino tree of life branches according to geographic region, not by number of horns. The two African species diverged from the three Asian species roughly 16 million years ago, according to the findings recently published in Cell. All five living rhino species have suffered significant population declines due to decades of habitat loss and poaching. Many populations are now small and isolated with low genetic…This article was originally published on Mongabay

