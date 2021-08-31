Mangrove restoration done right has clear economic, ecological benefits

SINGAPORE — In the green and dimly lit mangrove forests of West Papua in Indonesia, towering Rhizophora trees loom more than 40 meters (130 feet) overhead into the canopy, their tangled roots taller than a human. Oceans away in the Caribbean, mangroves of the same genus reach a maximum of 2 m (6 ft) in height, their shrubby stuntedness belying decades of growth. That mangroves come in such varied forms is evidence of their adaptability, says Dan Friess, associate professor and head of the Mangrove Lab at the National University of Singapore. Yet mangrove restoration projects have some of the highest failure rates around. Adaptable as mangroves may be, straddling the border between land and sea is uniquely stressful. Misguided restoration efforts — planting the wrong species in the wrong places in the wrong densities — push their stress levels further to the breaking point. “There’s a common misconception that because mangroves grow by the sea, they love seawater. But they’re just tolerating it,” Friess said. “It’s a very stressful environment, and that’s why so many mangrove restoration projects fail.” Despite the difficulties, cultivating these salt-tolerant jungles provides more ecological benefits than bare tidal flats, according to new research from Friess and his colleagues. From ecotourism income to coastal protection, successful restoration also promises economic returns, the study published in Nature Communications found. Newly planted mangrove trees in Tra Vinh province in the Mekong Delta. Image by Michael Tatarski. Studies on mangroves have long assessed the impact of restoration projects…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay