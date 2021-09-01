Hurricane Ida: Before and after images reveal devastation

From BBC
Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi have been left devastated by Hurricane Ida, which flooded communities, knocked out power lines and littered roads with debris.
Satellite images taken by Maxar on Tuesday show extensive damage along the Gulf Coast and southern Louisiana following the fifth strongest storm to ever hit the US mainland.
Coastal areas have been particularly badly hit, including the small towns of Jean Lafitte, Barataria, and lower Lafitte.
Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner said the town – 20 miles (32 km) south of New Orleans and outside the city’s levee protection system – had suffered “catastrophic” flooding. One estimate suggested 90% of homes had suffered serious damage.
The local police chief said at least 400 people had chosen not to leave ahead of the storm – and dozens needed rescuing from attics and rooftops.
Aerial images show whole neighbourhoods submerged. In other areas gardens and roads were littered with debris.
Galliano, on the Gulf Coast, has also been badly affected.
The hurricane passed through the area, flattening trees and ripping apart smaller buildings.
The roof of Lady of the Sea Hospital in the town was blown off in Ida’s winds.
Many homes and businesses have also been devastated and boats capsized.
Homes in the town