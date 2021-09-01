Majestic birds caught by the camera

From BBC
A photo of a roadrunner stopped in its tracks by the US-Mexico border wall has won the top award in this year’s Bird Photographer of the Year competition.
The picture was taken by Mexican photographer Alejandro Prieto.
“The border wall crosses deserts, mountains, and even mangroves,” says Prieto.
“I have watched many different animals reach the wall before turning around and heading back.”
The judges were drawn to the image immediately.
“It is not your typical bird photo, and the story behind the image is so strong,” says Will Nicholls, director of Bird Photographer of the Year.
“The roadrunner appears so vulnerable facing up to the huge border wall that dominates the frame.”
The competition attracted more than 22,000 entries with awards across a number of categories, including Young Bird Photographer of the Year which was awarded to 17-year-old Swiss photographer Levi Fitze for his image of black grouse lekking at sunrise.
Here are some other entries that caught the eye of the judges:
“This underwater image of a brown pelican was taken off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, near the mouth of the Tarcoles River, where there are small fishing villages,” says Foncueva.
“Groups of pelicans await the return of fishermen and take advantage of the scraps they throw into the sea.”