New study offers latest proof that Brazilian Amazon is now a net CO2 source

The Brazilian Amazon has been transformed by fires and deforestation into a net emitter of carbon dioxide, rather than a sink absorbing the greenhouse gas, with dangerous implications for global warming, according to unprecedented research that tracked carbon data across the entire Amazon through satellite mapping data. Over the past 20 years, the entire Amazon biome — which also straddles Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela — has been a net carbon sink, removing about 1.7 billion metric tons of CO2 equivalent more than it emitted. But the Brazilian portion of the Amazon, by far the biggest swath, emitted 3.6 billion metric tons of CO2 equivalent more than it sequestered. That’s according to the research published Aug. 25 by the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP), an initiative of U.S.-based nonprofit the Amazon Conservation Association. On an annual basis, that’s about three times as much CO2 as the city of New York emits each year, according to calculations based on data from Carbon Visuals, a tracking site. “For the first time, we have carbon data across the entire Amazon,” said Matt Finer, director of the MAAP and senior research specialist at the ACA. This study is unique, he said, because it was able to “go deeper” in analyzing changes in forest emissions from different parts of the rainforest compared to previous research. “Brazil literally has tipped as a whole from a [carbon] sink to a source, but the western Amazon and northeastern Amazon are keeping it together…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay