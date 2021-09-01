North American paper industry merger sets off environmental alarms

JAKARTA — The planned expansion of one of the largest pulp and paper producers in North America will threaten Canada’s boreal forest, the most carbon dense woodland in the world, environmentalists warn. Earlier this year, Canadian paper and packaging company Paper Excellence announced its plan to acquire U.S. competitor Domtar, which is one of the largest pulp producers in the world. Domtar is one of North America’s top producers of so-called freesheet paper, which is used for everything from business memos to copy paper. On July 29, more than 81% of Domtar’s stakeholders voted in favor of the merger, paving the way for Paper Excellence to enter the U.S. market. By purchasing Domtar, Paper Excellence will gain control over eight pulp and paper mills in the U.S and nine “manufacturing and converting facilities” in 15 U.S. states. Commenting on the planned merger, expected to be completed before the end of 2021, Paper Excellence said it’s “enthusiastic about entering the American market.” If the plan goes through, Paper Excellence will also become the largest pulp producer in Canada. This has raised concerns among environmentalists, who fear that the acquisition will result in the clearing of boreal forest in Canada, home to more than 600 Indigenous communities and threatened species like the boreal caribou. For one, they are worried that the merger would reduce Domtar’s environmental safeguards, transparency and accountability. This is because Paper Excellence is reportedly affiliated with Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas group and its subsidiary, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP). APP has a long…This article was originally published on Mongabay

