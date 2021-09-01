Podcast: Examining ‘What Works In Conservation’

Today we’re taking a look at what works in conservation. That’s what we always aim to do here at the Mongabay Newscast, of course, but today we’re talking about the latest iteration of a report titled “What Works In Conservation” that has just been released by the Conservation Evidence Group based at the University of Cambridge in the UK. Listen here: As the impacts of environmental crises like climate change, biodiversity loss, and habitat destruction become ever more apparent, there is a growing movement to evaluate what works and what doesn’t in order to better direct precious conservation funds toward the most beneficial and effective activities. Mongabay’s Conservation Effectiveness series, for instance, looks at the scientific evidence for a number of strategies, including forest certification, protected areas, and payments for ecosystem services. But the Cambridge Conservation Evidence team’s “What Works In Conservation” is probably the most comprehensive resource on the scientific evidence for the effectiveness of conservation strategies currently available. The “What Works In Conservation” report provides expert assessments of the scientific evidence for conservation actions targeted at safeguarding the future of a range of species groups and habitat types, from amphibians and terrestrial mammals to forests and peatland. All of the assessments in the report are available via a searchable database at conservationevidence.com, or the 2021 report can be downloaded as a free PDF or purchased as a hard copy from Open Book Publishers. Our guests today include Andrew Bladon, a research associate with the Conservation Evidence Group, who’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

