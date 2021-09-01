Rio Tinto-owned mine is polluting Malagasy water with uranium and lead, NGOs say

Activists have accused British-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto of contaminating water sources around its ilmenite mine in Madagascar. At some sites, uranium and lead levels have been recorded at 52 and 40 times respectively the World Health Organization’s safe limits for drinking water. Some 15,000 people in southeastern Madagascar depend on these water sources, a report by Publish What You Pay (PWYP) Madagascar said. A coalition of NGOs based in the U.K. and Madagascar is demanding that Rio Tinto provide safe drinking water to these communities immediately. QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM), which is 80% owned by Rio Tinto, said in its responses to the NGOs that it is not polluting the water and that the contamination observed is naturally occurring. Rio Tinto came under fire last year for destroying a 46,000-year-old sacred Indigenous site in Australia. The company pushed back against a years-long campaign by ​​Indigenous people to preserve their heritage as it sought to expand an iron ore mine. It apologized in 2020 after facing a backlash from investors that ultimately led to the resignation of its CEO and two other top executives. A satellite view of the Rio Tinto-owned mine in the Anosy region of Madagascar. At a meeting in August, Mamialisoa Andrianasolo, a representative from the Office National pour l’Environnement (ONE), Madagascar’s top environmental regulator, said they needed to proceed with caution on the new claims. The reports we have till now show there is no contamination, Andrianasolo said. The Malagasy government holds the remaining 20% stake in QMM.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

