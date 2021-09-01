Toxic spill at Angola diamond mine pollutes Congo River tributary in DRC

On Aug. 12, authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Kasaï province noticed the Kasai River had turned red. Witnesses said the bodies of hippos and dead fish were seen floating in the river. “We have taken samples of water, fish, and bones from dead aquatic animals and sent them to the veterinary lab of Kinshasa to determine what substance is threatening the ecosystem,” said the governor of Kasaï, Dieudonné Piemé. The pollution was first detected in a tributary of the Kasai River, the Tshikapa, which rises from headwaters in Angola before flowing through the provincial capital that bears its name. The Kasai itself is a tributary of the Congo River. According to Governor Piemé, the pollution originates from a major spill at three mining facilities across the border in Angola: Camaxia-Camagico, Luo et Catoca. “We were concerned to trace the source of this problem and we were able to go back towards the province of Lunda Sul in Angola,” the governor said. “A facility for processing diamonds suffered an operational failure serious enough to spill toxic materials into the river on that side [of the border]. This led me to contact my colleague, Ernest Muangala [governor of Lunda Norte] in Angola, and we discussed the situation with him and discovered that there had been an operational accident at a well-known business, and this led to the pollution of the river and the threat to aquatic animals.” Researchers at the University of Kinshasa’s Congo Basin Water Resources Research Center (CRREBaC)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

