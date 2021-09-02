New coating could help seeds survive in drought conditions

What do you get when you combine silk cocoons, orange peel waste, beneficial bacteria, and a dash of innovation? Quite possibly a solution to growing crops in dry places, one group of researchers hopes. Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the King Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Morocco have developed a new coating to help seeds survive and germinate in semiarid conditions. Their development has been published in the journal Nature Food. The new seed coating consists of two layers of material applied directly to seeds before they are planted. The outer layer, made of orange peel waste processed into pectin, is designed to hold water and keep the seed from drying out during drought or water deficit. Inspired by the coats of chia and basil seeds, this layer creates a moist environment for the seed to survive until the conditions are right for germination. The inner layer of the coating, applied directly to the seed, contains a type of bacteria held in place with material derived from silkworm cocoons. When exposed to water and soil, the rhizobacteria fixes nitrogen into the soil and provides some of the nutrients the seed needs to germinate, cutting down on the need for added fertilizers. “This is the real added value to our seed coating,” Benedetto Marelli, professor of civil and environmental engineering at MIT and one of the scientists who worked on the new technology, said in a press release. “Because these are self-replicating microorganisms that can fix nitrogen for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay