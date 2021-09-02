New map identifies risks, and potential sanctuaries, for Brazil’s diving duck

The first signal of the day is the sun stretching steadily upward amid a gigantic sea of mountains. The mass of rock, forest and water is so huge that the horizon doesn’t seem to fit into the gaze of those walking along the web of dirt roads where gates open onto valleys and meadows. This region in southwestern Minas Gerais state, Brazil, is home to a veritable nursery of springs. There are so many headwaters here that scientists call the place an immense water reservoir. The main river that starts here in the Canastra Mountains is the São Francisco river. The region is also a complex mosaic of biodiversity, home to several species of fauna and flora found nowhere else on Earth. One of these is the Brazilian merganser (Mergus octosetaceus), a duck that’s among the top 10 most threatened birds on the planet, and which, in 2018, was officially designated by the government as a symbol of Brazilian waters. Field biologist Wellington Viana, one of the scientists who monitors the ducks here, says there are just over 200 individuals left in the wild. The IUCN, which lists the species as critically endangered, puts the global population at an estimated 250. “About 140 — the largest population in the world — live in Canastra Mountains National Park and its surrounding areas, always distributed along riverbanks, usually located above the waterfalls,” Viana says. The Brazilian Merganser once ranged across several areas of the Cerrado grasslands and Atlantic Forest of Brazil, Argentina…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay