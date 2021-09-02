Nigeria seeks transnational help to disrupt a still-brisk pangolin trade

Nigeria’s emergence as a trafficking hub for illegal wildlife appears unhindered by the coronavirus pandemic. Between 2016 and 2019, some 200 metric tons of pangolin scales were seized by law enforcement worldwide, with more than half of this total linked to Nigeria. In July, officials made the third-largest seizure of pangolin scales inside the country. More than 7 metric tons of pangolin scales, 4.6 kilograms (10 pounds) of pangolin claws and 845 kg (1,860 lb) of elephant ivory were seized at a residential property not far from the port in the commercial capital, Lagos. Nigerian Customs Service spokesperson Joseph Attah said the NCS acted after receiving intelligence. Three foreign nationals were arrested and the customs official said the shipment did not originate from Nigeria. The customs service says it has taken steps to address corruption and improve its effectiveness in recent years. Officers have received training on wildlife trafficking, and are now redeployed to new posts more frequently to prevent them becoming too familiar with would-be traffickers. The NCS is also shifting to accepting payments electronically, to prevent illicit payments and improve efficiency, Attah said. The NCS has also begun working with other domestic law enforcement agencies, as well as with the customs services of other countries. Attah said members of the World Customs Organization are encouraged to reach mutual assistance agreements. “That is an agreement that allows partner customs to provide assistance to each other by way of intelligence and whatever. To that extent, we can share intelligence with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

