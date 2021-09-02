Scientists describe new tree frog in push to catalog Indonesia’s amphibians

On a clear night in 2017, a team of students from Bogor Institute of Agriculture (IPB) set out into a lowland forest on the southwest coast of Java, Indonesia’s most populous island. The students formed part of the Indonesian Herpetological Society’s citizen science program named Gerakan Observasi Amfibi Reptil Kita (“Go ARK”), which helps to compile a national database of reptiles and amphibians across the Indonesian archipelago. Within the Sancang Nature Reserve, a degraded lowland tropical rainforest covering some 21.6 square kilometers (8.3 square miles), the students came across five frogs perched near a small pond that resembled the tree frogs from the genus Chirixalus. Following extensive laboratory analysis of these five specimens, the four IPB students along with researchers from Kyoto University in Japan and the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) have now published the molecular, morphological and acoustic description of a new frog species: Chirixalus pantaiselatan, named after Java’s South Coast (Pantai Selatan in Indonesian). The research findings, published in the journal Raffles Bulletin of Zoology, describe the species as a small tree frog that can appear light yellow or light brown depending on whether it’s in sunlight, with an adult male reaching 25.3-28.9 millimeters (1-1.1 inches) in size. The newly described Chirixalus pantaiselatan tree frog, named after the southern coast of Java, with “pantai” meaning coast and “selatan” meaning south. Image courtesy of Misbahul Munir. Misbahul Munir, lead author of the study, told Mongabay that although the taxonomic status of the Chirixalus genus is still debated, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

