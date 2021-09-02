Will ‘ropeless’ fishing gear be seaworthy in time to save endangered whales?

The report came in from naturalists aboard a whale-watching boat: A 4-year-old whale calf was entangled in fishing rope. He appeared thin, and lesions mottled his body. A few days later, on Oct. 19, 2020, the aerial survey team was finally able to take off in their plane. From high above in their Cessna Skymaster, they scanned the waters below for the calf, taking advantage of a fog-free autumn day when the winds off the Cape Cod coast had tapered to a breeze. The youngster proved elusive that day and hasn’t been seen since. But the relatively clear weather allowed the spotters from the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, Massachusetts, to catch a glimpse of another right whale in distress. This one was an 11-year-old male named Cottontail, and he was dragging “hundreds of feet of rope” behind him. They relayed their observations to their teammates on shore, and soon, the center’s Marine Animal Entanglement Response (MAER) team was at sea, headed in Cottontail’s direction to try and cut him free. Cottontail’s predicament is not unusual. Fishing gear around the globe takes an “incidental” toll on all manner of sea life that it’s not intended to catch, from sharks to turtles to seals, sea lions and other marine mammals. But North Atlantic right whales like Cottontail and the missing calf seem to be especially susceptible to getting bound up. Studies suggest more than 80% of them get entangled at least once in their lives. And the severity of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

