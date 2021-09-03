Drug trafficking threatens Indigenous Shipibo communities in Peru

Nine months ago, Abdón was one of 40 Indigenous people from the Peruvian municipality of Flor de Ucayali who traveled, for the last time, to the border between his community and the village of Santa Sofía. This area, located in the northeastern section of Flor de Ucayali, is reportedly now a violent enclave of drug trafficking and illegal logging. Sources say coca crops are expanding around the primary forest, and an armed wing of drug traffickers has caused the withdrawal of the Indigenous Shipibo-Conibo people who used to conserve the forest. In 2020 the leaders of Flor de Ucayali complained of what they said were incessant deforestation and death threats, triggering an inspection by the district attorney. Prior to the Sept. 2020 inspection, members of the Flor de Ucayali Monitoring Committee said individuals with pistols demanded they present identification when they attempted to enter their ancestral territory, and that areas of the forest had been cleared coca crops – from which cocaine is produced. Some community members said that the same thing happened to other Shipibo-Conibo people who came to the area to hunt or fish. They were also warned not to stay in the forest or cross the area after 4:00pm or they would risk being shot. Deforestation for coca in Flor de Ucayali. Image courtesy of FECONAU. Abdón said that, in mid- 2020, they followed a trail of bottles and cans scattered between the trees until they found a pit used for cocaine production. He said they were…This article was originally published on Mongabay

