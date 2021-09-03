In Peru, ancient food technologies revived in pursuit of future security

This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Mario Quispe Hermoza, 37 years old and from the Peruvian Andes, is a man with long hair, deep reflections on nature and traditional wisdom, and few words. In response to an increasingly unpredictable climate and in view of a possible food shortage, he decided to build a large stone silo, known as a qolca, to preserve tubers and dehydrated grains. Quispe is a farmer, an independent researcher and has worked on archaeological excavations. He lives in the vicinity of the Kircas Chico Indigenous community, in an area called Q’ente Killay, which in the Quechua language means “the hummingbird’s moon.” His home on the summit of a natural lookout sheltered by the Q’ente Killay mountain has a wood-burning stove and no electricity. At 3,800 meters (more than 12,400 feet) above sea level, his only neighbors are the wind, hummingbirds, eagles, foxes and deer. The occasional roar of an airplane is the only reminder that the community lies close to Cusco, the oldest living city in the Americas. During his latest bout of autodidactic research, he walked the 380 kilometers (236 miles) from Lake Titicaca to Apu Huanacaure — from the highest navigable lake in the world to the sacred mountain of Cusco, once the capital of the Inca civilization. That’s the same path that appears in the founding legend of the Inca civilization, collected in chronicles from the 16th century. According to the story, it was in Huanacaure where a couple sent by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay