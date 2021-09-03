Is it time to rethink jaguar recovery in the U.S.? (commentary)

Scientists have come to a surprising conclusion about jaguars. Lands in central Arizona and New Mexico provide a huge potential for jaguar habitat and recovery. This rugged landscape – stretching as far north as the Grand Canyon – contains vast expanses of evergreen, deciduous and mixed forests, and an abundance of whitetail deer, one of the jaguar’s favorite prey. This area is known as the Central Arizona/New Mexico Recovery Area (CANRA) and covers more territory than some other important jaguar conservation areas in Central America and South America, such as the Selva Maya of Guatemala and the forests around Iguaçu Falls in Brazil. As co-authors of two jaguar studies this year, we have found that the 20-million-acre CANRA is 27 times larger than the critical habitat designated by the government and provides habitat that could support 100 or more jaguars. Yet, this area was overlooked by a 2018 jaguar recovery plan by the U.S. government, which could have put forth an ambitious blueprint for restoration, but instead only evaluated the U.S. habitat in a narrow 80-mile band along the border with Mexico. Given this reduced scope, the plan concluded there was too little habitat to sustain a jaguar population in the U.S. and largely left the fate of northern, borderlands jaguars to Mexico. This decision went largely unchallenged because most people did not realize that the lion’s share of U.S. habitat had not been analyzed. Potential U.S. jaguar habitat vs. Secondary Border Area of the Northwestern Recovery Unit and critical habitat.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay