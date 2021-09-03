One in three tree species is in the red, new global assessment says

When Frank Mbago, a Tanzanian botanist, learned that the IUCN, the global conservation authority, had declared the Erythrina schliebenii plant extinct, he was wary. His skepticism was justified: in 2011, a team he helped assemble “rediscovered” the tree in the coastal forests of southern Tanzania. That expedition unearthed another species feared lost: Karomia gigas. But with fewer than 50 individuals in the wild, the future of both trees is still far from certain. They aren’t the only ones teetering on the edge of extinction; a global report released Sept. 1 found that 440 tree species are critically endangered. “We have assessed threatened and non-threatened species to build a global picture of the conservation needed for trees,” said Megan Barstow, a conservation officer with Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI), which spearheaded the effort. Before this report, published assessments covered only 10,000 species, Barstow said. The number stands at nearly 58,500 today. A Karomia gigas tree in Tanzania. Image Courtesy of Kirsty Shaw/BGCI. But the picture it paints is bleak. A staggering 17,500 species are at risk of dying out; that’s one in every three tree species. There are more threatened tree species than mammal, reptile, bird and amphibian species combined. But in the public imagination, more animated life forms often steal the limelight, leaving the flora relegated to the background. The new report shows that the living tapestry of our landscapes is also losing its rich detail. To halt the unraveling of ecosystems, we must hold tight to the planet’s tree diversity, experts say. “If…This article was originally published on Mongabay

