Palm oil firms in Papua hit back with lawsuit after permits are revoked

JAKARTA — Three palm oil companies have sued the local government in Indonesia's West Papua province after their plantation licenses were revoked following a recent audit. This has prompted concerns that other firms whose permits were also revoked will follow suit. The three companies — PT. Inti Kebun Lestari (IKL), PT Papua Lestari Abadi (PLA), and PT Sorong Agro Sawitindo (SAS) — are suing the head of Sorong district, Johny Kamuru. IKL has also named the chief of the Sorong investment agency, Salmon Samori, as a respondent in its lawsuit. The three companies together controlled 90,031 hectares (222,471 acres) of land in Sorong — an area larger than New York City — before their permits were rescinded. They say the government's decision to revoke their licenses harmed them, and have asked the state administrative court in Jayapura, the capital of neighboring Papua province, to annul the revocation. The Sorong district government rescinded the permits on April 27, after years of struggle by Indigenous communities in the region to get their land rights recognized and defend their territories from palm oil companies. In justifying the decision, the government said the companies had failed to fulfill their obligations as laid out in the plantation permits, such as reporting the progress of their operations, updating changes to their shareholding, and keeping their location permits up-to-date. The three companies also lacked a right-to-cultivate permit, or HGU, the last in a series of licenses that oil palm companies must obtain before being allowed to start…

