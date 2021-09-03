Rich countries may be buying illegal gold that’s driving Amazon destruction

Brazil is likely feeding international demand for gold with bullion tainted by violence, deforestation and pollution, given that almost a third of the country’s registered gold production is classified as illegal or potentially illegal, a new report shows. Between 2019 and 2020, Brazil exported 174 metric tons of gold. Of this total, 38% was of unknown origin, 28% had evidence of irregularities, and 34% was apparently of legal origin, according to the report released this week by researchers at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). They narrowed down the proportion of illegal gold — defined as such when “satellite images indicate no evidence of mineral exploitation or the mining title is within a protected area” — at 4%, or 6.3 metric tons. Ninety percent of this illegal extraction was carried out by garimpeiros, wildcat miners, with the gold valued at $229 million. It was also linked to 21,000 hectares (nearly 52,000 acres) of Amazon deforestation in the states of Pará, Mato Grosso and Amazonas, according to the report. Illegal wildcat miners in the Palimiú community within the Yanomami Indigenous Reserve, in Roraima state. Image courtesy of Chico Batata/Greenpeace. Canada, the U.K. and Switzerland together accounted for 72% of Brazil’s gold exports during this period, the report found. Although the researchers were unable to track the exact amount of illegal gold exported, they said “it is very likely that those countries have imported gold linked to destructive activities in the Amazon.” While illegal gold mining in the Amazon is a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

