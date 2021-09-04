Then and now: Why deforestation is such a hot topic

From BBC
Shareclose
In our monthly feature, Then and Now, we reveal some of the ways that planet Earth has been changing against the backdrop of a warming world. For decades, deforestation has been seen as a leading cause of environmental damage. Now, the full cost that losing our tree cover is having on the world’s climate is being realised, and politicians are taking notice.
Your device does not support this visualisation
If there was a poster-child of environmental degradation, surely it is deforestation.
The removal of trees – for example, through logging or fires – has, for many decades, been listed as one of the main factors behind nature loss and environmental harm.
In recent years, the loss of tree cover around the world has also been firmly linked to the increasingly volatile changes to the climate.
Plants and trees absorb up to a third of our CO2 emissions from the atmosphere each year. Yet, as we fell vast swathes of primary forests around the globe, we are reducing our planet’s ability to lock away, or sequester, the harmful gas that is released from burning fossil fuels.
According to the UN, an estimated 420 million hectares (one billion acres) of forest have been lost through conversion to other land uses since 1990 – that is an area roughly equivalent to the size of Libya.
However, campaigns to protect forests have had an impact during the past three