Tuna bounce back, but sharks in ‘desperate’ decline

From BBC
Shareclose
Tuna are starting to recover after being fished to the edge of extinction, scientists have revealed.
Numbers are bouncing back following a decade of conservation efforts, according to the official tally of threatened species.
But some tuna stocks remain in severe decline, said the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which compiles the extinction Red List.
It said pressures on marine life are continuing to grow.
And almost four in ten sharks and rays are now threatened with extinction.
Meanwhile, on land, the Komodo dragon is moving closer to oblivion. The heaviest lizard on Earth faces threats from climate change, with fears its habitat could be affected by rising sea levels.
The revised list of the world’s endangered plants and animals was released at the start of the world’s leading conservation congress, which is taking place in the French city of Marseille from 3 to11 September.
The news is a “powerful sign” that despite increasing pressure on our oceans, species can recover, if states commit to sustainable practices, said IUCN Director General, Dr Bruno Oberle.
Those gathered for the IUCN World Conservation Congress “must seize the opportunity to boost ambition on biodiversity conservation”, he said.
The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species is the “gold standard” for measuring how close animal and plant species are to dying out. Some 139,000 species have been assessed over the last half-century, with nearly 39,000