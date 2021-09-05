Climate change: Massive Attack gig data to cut live music impact

From BBC
Artists and bands must swap private jets for trains, festivals and venues need to generate more of their own renewable energy and gig tickets should include free public transport.
These are just some of the recommendations being made by scientists at the University of Manchester to help the music industry reduce its carbon emissions to stop climate change.
The roadmap for live music was based on tour data supplied by the band Massive Attack.
The findings are being shared across the industry and, it’s hoped, will inspire millions of fans to live more sustainably, too.
Since 2019, scientists at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research have been poring over every detail of Massive Attack’s last tour.
They then used lessons learned to create a roadmap for the whole industry.
Their recommendations for “super low carbon practices” deal with how musicians, promoters, tour managers and agents should work in order to keep the rise in global warming restricted to 1.5C.
The suggestions cover how artists move around, the venues they play at, and how fans get to events: