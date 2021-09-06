From a nuisance to a benefit, ‘world’s worst weed’ finds new use as biofuel

KISUMU, Kenya — First light finds Edikite Ochieng’ Otieno waist-deep in weeds on the banks of Lake Victoria in western Kenya. A nearly unbroken mat of water hyacinth covers the surface of Africa’s largest lake here, blocking fishing communities’ access to the shore. Water hyacinth (Eichhornia crassipes) is native to South America and arrived in Lake Victoria in the 1980s. While there is no conclusive research on its spread, it was likely introduced as an ornament for garden ponds by Belgian colonists in Rwanda and Burundi. Last year, this fast-reproducing invasive plant, dubbed the “world’s worst aquatic weed,” covered 1,703.7 hectares (4,210 acres) of the lake, causing hydroelectric generation outages and severely disrupting fishing and navigation on the lake. Over the past century, it has spread to more than 80 countries, thanks to its ability to double its mass in just a week or two. While harder to process, the prolific nature — and nuisance value — of water hyacinth makes it an ideal raw material. Edikite Ochieng’ Otieno with water hyacinth near Kisumu, Kenya. Image by Kang-Chun Cheng for Mongabay. Otieno is part of a team pioneering a new solution to turn this plague into a boon. As the operations manager at the Centre for Innovations for Sustainable Technologies (CIST), he works to turn water hyacinth into bioethanol. Lifting the interconnected shoots above water, Otieno tears away the glossy, ovate leaves, and cracks the swollen stem open. “This is the part we are interested in,” he says, holding out…This article was originally published on Mongabay

