How to find the right NGO partner without shooting yourself in the foot (commentary)

“Great article on Mongabay Aida. The NGOs that work closely with companies on this topic will never call them out on this,” wrote a US scientist / former big NGO leader last week. He gave me inspiration. I do want to write about NGOs, particularly regarding company and NGO engagement. Engaging the right NGO partner, for some companies, can be a tricky journey. Logging concession in North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler NGOs tend to dehumanize company leaders they campaign against. Sitting on a hot seat in a controversial company would earn you a list of titles given by some NGOs. I would probably have one of the longest lists. Let me see, I have received death threats including emails threatening my family, I was once referred to as someone whose words are worth less than the paper they are written on, I was once called the public enemy number one, and my favorite, I was referred to as ‘Voldemort’. I was washing my hands in a restroom in a convention centre in New York when I recognized the woman beside me. She worked for a big conservation NGO. “Hi, how are you?’ I said politely to her. She looked at me through the mirror and to my surprise, shouted at me: “Go away!” Her face was as red as the soles of my Louboutin stilettos. A couple of years later, after we half smoked the peace pipe, I had another meeting with her and other environmentalists, when…This article was originally published on Mongabay

