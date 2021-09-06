Indonesia still clinging to coal despite phaseout pledge, new plan shows

JAKARTA — Experts have panned Indonesia’s vision for achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions, which consists of continuing to burn coal while hoping that untested carbon capture technology will stop the greenhouse gas from reaching the atmosphere. The government’s “Long-term Strategy on Low Carbon and Climate Resilience 2050” says coal-fired power plants will still generate a large percentage of the country’s electricity over the next three decades, although it does bring forward the date for achieving carbon neutrality to 2060, a decade earlier than previously announced. To do so, however, it plans to fit three-quarters of all coal-fired power plants with carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies. Experts, however, have questioned the feasibility of such a plan, saying the technology is still prohibitively expensive and largely unproven at such a scale. “Such technology is still under development despite years of technological investments, and thus far is still hampered by its high cost,” the Jakarta-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said in a recent report. And it’s also unclear if the cost of carbon capture could ever compete with the cost of renewable energy, which keeps declining as more countries develop it, the think tank said. “With the deflationary cost of renewable energy, it remains to be seen whether CCS could ever reach its way to economically operate in countries like Indonesia which hinges on low-cost electricity,” the IEEFA said. At $4,200 per kilowatt of electricity, the capital expenditure for carbon capture…This article was originally published on Mongabay

