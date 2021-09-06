Jaguar stronghold in Brazil’s Iguaçu Park threatened by road reopening plan

In mid-July this year, camera traps from the Onças do Iguaçu Project in Brazil’s Paraná state captured images of two jaguar cubs (Panthera onca). In July 2020, the network of cameras installed in the forest had recorded three other cubs within Iguaçu National Park, a 185,000-hectare (457,000-acre) fully protected conservation unit. Home to the Brazilian half of Iguaçu Falls (spelled Iguazú in neighboring Argentina), the biggest in the world, the park was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986. An estimated 230 to 300 jaguars remain in the Atlantic Forest, a patch that straddles the border region between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. A third of them live in the area that encompasses Iguaçu National Park and its namesake reserve on the Argentine side. This is thanks largely to conservation efforts carried out over the last few decades. “This is the only jaguar population that is growing in Brazil,” says biologist Yara Barros, coordinator of Onças do Iguaçu (Portuguese for “Jaguars of Iguaçu”). In the early 2000s, the jaguar population in this region dropped sharply, as low as nine to 11 individuals in 2009. But the situation has since improved, and in 2014, a survey identified 17 jaguars. By 2016 there were 22, and by 2018 there were 28. In this area known as the Green Corridor — which includes, in addition to the Brazilian park, Argentina’s Iguazú National Park and Urugua-í Provincial Park; other forest fragments located in the Argentine province of Misiones; and Turvo State Park in Rio…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay