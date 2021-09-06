Plant-based face masks? This young Philippine inventor has you covered

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — Eavlinda Buhat, 57, says she couldn’t help but notice the number of disposable face masks littering the beach in downtown General Santos City, on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, since the COVID-19 pandemic started. “I have lived in this coastal community for a long time now … trash has always been an issue,” Buhat, who has lived in the city’s Purok Islam neighborhood for almost 40 years now, told Mongabay in Filipino. “But now, it has worsened as face masks and sometimes even face shields are littered on the shore.” With a population of more than 660,000 people, General Santos City generates almost 140 tons of trash every day. This includes an estimated 480,000 masks that are now being disposed of daily since the pandemic began last year, according to the municipal waste management office (WMO). These used face masks often end up in environmentally sensitive areas if they’re not collected efficiently, said John Duane Hitalia, the WMO public service officer. Thrown offshore and washed ashore. In addition to organic waste from the marine environment, disposable (surgical) face masks were also found on the beaches of General Santos City in the southern Philippines. Image by Ethan Kisses Guevarra. The problem inspired 18-year-old Kiara Raye Cartojano to develop a wax that would help improve the lifespan of reusable face masks. Her chosen ingredient: taro leaves. Having been involved in research since grade school, Cartojano is particularly interested in using waste or excess organic material to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

