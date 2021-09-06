Sri Lanka tagging program traces little-known paths of migratory birds

MANNAR, Sri Lanka — Born in the frozen Arctic tundra, a population of Heuglin’s gull (Larus fuscus heuglini) heads to tropical Sri Lanka every year during the harsh Northern Hemisphere winter. On the Indian Ocean island, they hunt for fish and recuperate from their long flight while also building up their energy reserves for the journey back. This year, as they prepared for the return with the onset of spring in their Siberian home, one of the gulls never saw the trap set up to capture it. Luckily for this gull, the trap wasn’t set by hunters, but by scientists studying migratory patterns of birds. After carefully retrieving the Heuglin’s gull from the trap, they measured it and attached a GPS transponder to its back. The bird appeared a little annoyed initially, but soon paid no attention to the gadget as it was clearly no threat. And then it took off, the very next day, on the long flight back to its breeding ground. Tagged on April 4, this Heuglin’s gull left the next day and flew day and night to reach its breeding grounds in northern Russia at the rim of Arctic. Image courtesy of the Satellite-Tagging Project/FOGSL/CAS. Tracking birds in flight “We tagged the gull on April 4 and it took 60 days to complete its journey back to the Siberian region in northern Russia at the rim of the Arctic,” said Gayomini Panagoda, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Colombo. “The bird could have flown over 7,000…This article was originally published on Mongabay

