Climate philanthropy’s opportunity for impact: Q&A with Bridgespan’s Sonali Patel

Environmental causes have traditionally attracted only a small share of philanthropic support in the United States: Between 1-3% of annual giving, depending on how the issue area is defined. But that may be changing as the impacts of climate change worsen and awareness of the links between a healthy planet and healthy society rises. Sonali Patel, a partner with The Bridgespan Group, which advises nonprofits and philanthropists on strategy, told Mongabay that she's seeing more interest among donors in climate issues. She said that philanthropy can be particularly impactful in the climate space by supporting innovative ideas that may be too risky for investors or governments and putting resources into areas that may not otherwise attract attention. "Currently only 1% of spend on climate change comes from philanthropy," she told Mongabay during a recent interview. "Philanthropy can play a unique role in funding where either the risk is too great or there is a whitespace." Of those gaps, Patel cited ocean acidification and climate equity as examples. "The entire [ocean alkalinity/ acidification] field has about $5M of investment but the potential in the field is large," she said. On climate equity, she pointed to the gains that could be realized by strengthening Indigenous peoples' rights. "Indigenous peoples are the best stewards of current sinks and have few legal rights to their land. Protecting their rights and livelihoods can have significant impact on preserving our natural sinks and increase the economic productivity and support the communities who will be most impacted…

