New Philippine corpse flower is phallic-shaped, funky smelling — and nearly extinct

Forester Leonardo Udasco Jr. and his team were deep in the forests of the northern Philippines in 2019 when they first spotted a plant they'd never seen before: a small, phallic-shaped flower with a putrid odor of rotting flesh. Fast-forward two years, and that plant they found while conducting a biodiversity assessment in Pantabangan-Carranglan Watershed Forest Reserve (PCWFR), in Nueva Ecija province, has now officially been described as a species new to science. With the help of botanists from the Philippine Taxonomic Initiative (PTI), Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), the University of the Philippines (UP) Baguio and the University of Hamburg, this regal maroon plant was identified as a previously unknown member of the Amorphophallus genus, many of which are also known as "corpse flowers" because of the smell they emit. Named Amorphophallus minimus, the new plant is described in a recently published paper in the Nordic Journal of Botany. The researchers noted that it has an overall resemblance to A. palawanensis, a species found in the western province of Palawan. But a closer and careful examination reveals that A. minimus is different from all Amorphophallus species in this mega diverse country. "It's 24 cm, or less than a foot, in height, making it the smallest Amorphophallus species in the Philippines," PTI research director Maverick Tamayo and co-author of the new paper told Mongabay. It's also the 17th known Amorphophallus species endemic to the Philippines, and the 198th in the world. minimus's uniqueness can be seen in its appendix, or…

