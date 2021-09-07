New research hopes to shine a light on wedgefish, the ‘pangolin of the ocean’

An assessment in 2019 by shark experts identified the little-known family of wedgefishes as among the most threatened marine fish families worldwide. This prompted researchers to roll out a first-of-its-kind study to track two critically endangered species in Mozambique and beyond. Scientists with the Marine Megafauna Foundation (MMF) are employing two different types of tags, acoustic and satellite, to track the bottlenose wedgefish (Rhynchobatus australiae) and bowmouth guitarfish (Rhina ancylostoma) in a bid to better understand their movements and range in order to increase protections. “With such little information available, we truly aren’t sure what to expect,” said David Gilroy, general manager of the Vilanculos Coastal Wildlife Sanctuary in Mozambique. Marine Megafauna Foundation co-founder Andrea Marshall tagging a wedgefish. This project is the first in Mozambique to use the combination of both acoustic and satellite tags to “ground-truth” the location of the species. Image courtesy of Marine Megafauna Foundation. Fitting the tags to specimens in the Vilanculos sanctuary and Bazaruto Archipelago National Park, researchers aim to map the two wedgefish species’ distribution sites and gather information on the threats that may have led to their steep declines. “Once we retrieve and analyze the data from the tags, we will be able to provide a better indication of the high-use zones and areas of critical habitat (e.g. nursery areas, feeding grounds) for wedgefish in and around these protected areas,” said Stephanie Venables, a senior scientist at the MMF. “This information can be used to guide the design and implementation of future…This article was originally published on Mongabay

