Spike in deforestation detected in Papua concession linked to South Korea’s Moorim

JAKARTA — Clearing of natural forests has been detected on land licensed to a subsidiary of South Korean paper company Moorim in Indonesia’s easternmost region of Papua, indicating an increase in deforestation. Moorim exports its paper products around the world. Its paper has been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) since 2007-2008, according to the Moorim website. Satellite imagery shows 965 hectares (2,384 acres) of tree loss from January to May this year in the concession run by Moorim’s Indonesian subsidiary, PT Plasma Nutfah Marind Papua (PNMP), according to the forest monitoring platform Nusantara Atlas. Some 628 hectares (1,551 acres) of the tree loss, or nearly two-thirds, occurred in mineral soil, indicating the clearing of natural forests, while the rest was detected on non-forest land, including shrubland and plantations. Tree loss was also recorded on PNMP’s concession in 2020, with 1,685 hectares (4,164 acres) cleared. But nearly all of the tree loss that year, 98%, was on non-forest land, primarily pulpwood plantations. “So there were some tree loss clearing before 2021, but none of that affected forests,” David Gaveau, founder of technology consultancy TheTreeMap, which developed Nusantara Atlas, told Mongabay. Logging concession of PT Plasma Nutfah Marind Papua (PNMP) in Papua, Indonesia. Image courtesy of Yayasan Pusaka. It wasn’t until this March that forest clearing really picked up, with 202 hectares (500 acres) of deforestation detected as of March 15. Franky Samperante, director of environmental NGO Pusaka, said some of the clearing occurred in peat swamp areas, based on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

