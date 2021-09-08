Borneo’s bearded pigs and traditional hunters adapted to oil palms. Then came swine fever

It’s easier to spot the bristly, gray-brown hide of a Bornean bearded pig (Sus barbatus) ambling through orderly rows of oil palm trees, than amid a dense tropical forest. But modern-day pig hunting in plantations brings its own challenges. The animals are more skittish. They are sensitive to the sound of gunshots and the smell of gunpowder. Once aware of a human presence, they bolt. It wasn’t always this way. Indigenous Kadazandusun-Murut (KDM) hunters, who have for centuries tracked wild pigs through the forests of Sabah, Malaysia, reported that their prey never used to be so fearful of humans. In the past, pigs that encountered hunters “wouldn’t run,” but “only looked.” Today’s pigs, however, are smarter: quicker to flee and harder to catch. “Now the pig has got a high school certificate,” hunters told researchers, in a new study published August in People and Nature. The study, which investigates how KDM bearded pig hunting practices have changed in recent decades with oil palm expansion and urbanization, found it wasn’t just the pigs’ behavior that was different: hunting patterns had adapted in response, too. A bearded pig peering through the forest. Photo by Jessica Suarez. Previously, hunters mainly headed to forests or mangroves to hunt pigs in traditional ways: with dogs and a spear, on foot with a gun, or using snares. But as industrial and smallholder oil palm plantations steadily replace forests, pigs and hunters are increasingly altering their behavior and practices to fit this new landscape. According to hunters,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

