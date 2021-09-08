Brazil’s biofuel program sputters on weak emissions accounting

Since it launched in December 2019, the RenovaBio program from Brazil’s energy ministry has been betting on increased use of biofuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to establishing decarbonization targets for fossil fuel distributors, the program offers incentives for biofuel producers to improve the conditions and efficiency of their production chains. To be able to take part in the program, producers of ethanol, biodiesel, biokerosene or biogas are evaluated according to the carbon absorption and emission levels in their various production stages. “The plant producing ethanol in the most efficient manner, for example, will have lower carbon content,” says Ricardo Fujii, an energy specialist at WWF. This will make it eligible to issue more decarbonization credits, known in Brazil as CBIOs, on the carbon market. “This is incentive for the plant to produce with the lowest possible level of carbon emissions,” Fujii adds. Each CBIO under the RenovaBio program is equivalent to 1 metric ton of avoided emissions. Distributors can purchase CBIOs on the stock market to meet their decarbonization targets. Launched just months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, RenovaBio survived a rocky first year that say demand fall for fuels in general, forcing distributors to revise their targets. Another challenge was the unstipulated value of a CBIO, which depends on stock market activity. Prices were low at first, but as the market began to consolidate, they neared those on the international carbon market. As the program nears its second anniversary, experts are pointing to more…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay