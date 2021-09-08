Climate change: Fossil fuels must stay underground, scientists say

From BBC
Shareclose
Almost 60% of oil and gas reserves and 90% of coal must remain in the ground to keep global warming below 1.5C, scientists say.
The forecast is based on close analysis of global energy supply and demand.
It is a “bleak” but realistic assessment of “what the science tells us is needed”, the researchers say.
And they have “painted a scenario of the future” that leaves much less room for fossil fuels to be extracted than previously estimated.
Globally, the researchers calculated, production of fossil fuels needed to have peaked in 2020 and be on a steady decline of 3% every year until 2050.
“Through the Covid pandemic, we have seen a large decline in production – but that is bouncing back,” UCL associate professor of energy systems Dr Steve Pye told BBC News.
The research focuses on how much energy is required and what the limit must be on carbon emissions.
Dr James Price, also at UCL, said: “We say to our model, ‘Meet all those demands from now until 2100 without emitting too much carbon dioxide.’
“The result we get is a rapid reduction in fossil fuels – and a large amount of fossils fuels [left in the ground] – simply because the carbon budget is so tight.”
The study, in the
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Razan Al Mubarak becomes first woman from the Arab world to head IUCN
-
‘Global Indigenous Agenda’ for land rights, conservation launched at IUCN congress
-
We’ve crossed four of nine planetary boundaries. What does this mean?
-
‘Join us for the Amazon,’ Indigenous leaders tell IUCN in push for protection