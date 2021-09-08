‘Global Indigenous Agenda’ for land rights, conservation launched at IUCN congress

MARSEILLE, France — Indigenous delegates to this year’s global conservation congress have launched an “Indigenous People’s Agenda” for conservation, calling for approaches to the biodiversity crisis that center land rights for their communities and provide funding for self-determined ecosystem management. The agenda, unveiled over the weekend, follows a decision in 2016 by members of the IUCN, the worldwide conservation authority, to create a new category for Indigenous peoples’ organizations. It also marks the first time those organizations have formally participated as members in the IUCN World Conservation Congress, which is held once every four years. “[We] are proposing what should be the instrument for the recognition of the rights of Indigenous peoples,” said Ramiro Batzin, member of the IUCN’s council and director of Sotz’il, a Guatemala-based Indigenous organization. The agenda lays out an ambitious vision for Indigenous-led conservation, leading with a call for “laws and policies that recognise, respect and secure the rights of Indigenous Peoples over their lands, territories and resources.” Solutions to the biodiversity and climate crises, it said, should include traditional Indigenous knowledge and practices, and any push to expand protected areas must “not undermine, diminish, or violate the human rights of Indigenous Peoples.” “Indigenous territories, without financing, protection of governments, or support are some of the best conserved on the planet, with 80% of the world’s biodiversity,” said José Gregorio Díaz Mirabal, from the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin (COICA) and a delegate to the conference, in an interview with Mongabay. In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

