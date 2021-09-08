In Kenya, push-pull method tries to debug organic farming’s pest problem

NAIROBI — Munene Njoka, a young farmer from central Kenya, is furious. The reason for his rage is a bundle of decaying maize stacked in a corner of his home. The maize was attacked by stem borers, a pest that swarms cornfields. The stem borer invasion forced Njoka to remove the affected crop from his farm to prevent the pest from spreading to the rest of his crop. It didn’t work. “The pest seemed unstoppable,” says the 32-year-old. “To save my maize crop I sprayed it with chemicals bought from local agro-dealers. The purchases depleted my savings.” The pesticides did the trick and Njoka eventually contained the spread. He was not aware, however, that by solving one problem, he may have exacerbated another. According to studies, agrochemicals are some of the leading polluters of water bodies in rural Kenya, because they leach into rivers and lakes. Moreover, produce that has been sprayed with chemicals may still be laced with residues of the substance when they are eaten. One way Njoka might battle future pest attacks without incurring costs and polluting the environment is by adopting something called “push-pull technology,” according to Claire Nasike, from Greenpeace Africa’s Food for Life campaign. Rael Syombua, a farmer from south-eastern Kenya preparing her farm for planting. Farmers are being encouraged to adopt push-pull technology to battle pests and choking weeds. Image by David Njagi. Nasike says the technology is an innovation that involves intercropping cereal crops with insect-repelling legumes of the Desmodium genus, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

