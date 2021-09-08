‘Join us for the Amazon,’ Indigenous leaders tell IUCN in push for protection

MARSEILLE, France — Indigenous leaders and conservationists are asking for support in a critical effort to protect 80% of the Amazon Basin by 2025. According to scientists, the region is rapidly approaching, or has already reached, a tipping point that would push the rainforest into a savanna-like state that most likely cannot be reversed. Members of the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin (COICA by its Spanish acronym) and numerous other bodies and organizations are asking for the support of the leaders and members of the IUCN, the global conservation authority, to vote in favor of a motion that would support area-based conservation targets with the view to protecting at least 80% of the Amazon by 2025, and to halt deforestation and land use change and restoring damaged forest areas. They are also asking for the IUCN to ensure that Indigenous leaders are permitted to govern and manage new protected areas, as set out in the Durban Accord that was adopted by the IUCN in 2003. At a press conference that took place Sept. 5 at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille, France, José Gregorio Díaz Mirabal, general coordinator of COICA and member of the Wakuenai Kurripaco people of Venezuela, made an emotional speech, asking for the world to stand alongside the Indigenous peoples who are already defending the Amazon “with our lives” and “with our blood.” “We want to tell the world to that we need to wake up and save the planet,” Mirabal yelled…This article was originally published on Mongabay

