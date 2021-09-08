Razan Al Mubarak becomes first woman from the Arab world to head IUCN

Razan Al Mubarak, the Managing Director of both the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, was today elected President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), one of the world’s largest and best-known conservation institutions. Ms. Al Mubarak is the first woman from the Arab world to head IUCN and only the second woman to run lead the 73-year-old conservation organization. She will succeed Zhang Zinsheng. Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak performing a laparoscopy on a Green turtle before release. Ms. Al Mubarak said she was “honored” to be selected for the presidency. “I am truly honored to have been elected as the 15th President of the IUCN, especially in this critical moment when we need to elevate nature conservation to the forefront of the global sustainability agenda,” she said in a statement. “I am grateful to the UAE leadership and its institutions for their support, trust, confidence, and their belief not only in me but in the importance of elevating the issue of nature conservation globally. “I am truly honored to pay homage to a conservation journey commenced by our forefathers and foremothers, led by our Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed and institutionalized by so many organizations in the UAE which have continued to nurture and embrace this rich legacy of nature and its conservation.” Razan Al Mubarak with one of the turtles before release. Ms. Al Mubarak got her start in conservation in 2001 when she helped start Emirates Nature,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

