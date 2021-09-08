The first complete map of the world’s shallow tropical coral reefs is here

Scientists have completed the first-ever global, high-resolution map of the world’s shallow tropical coral reefs. The map is part of the Allen Coral Atlas, an open-access, user-friendly coral reef monitoring platform, which is now the most comprehensive, consistent and continually updated resource available, according to the developers. Although coral reefs cover only 1% of the ocean floor, they are home to one-quarter of all marine species. They also provide coastal protection, economic security and dietary protein for hundreds of millions of people. However, coral reefs are among the world’s most threatened ecosystems. Over just the past five years, marine heat waves have triggered three mass coral bleaching events that have contributed to the loss of 50% of corals in some locations. With pressure on scientists, reef managers and policymakers to implement conservation measures to safeguard these important ecosystems, access to timely and accurate data on the location and status of reefs is vital. Pocillopora grandis, a coral species photographed in the Rongelap Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. Photo credit: Greg Asner The new mapping platform, which includes a bleaching detection tool — launched earlier this year and which tracks coral bleaching events in near-real-time — provides an unprecedented overview of the trends and changes in global coral reef health, says the development team, which comprises scientists, technologists and data managers from Arizona State University (ASU), the University of Queensland in Australia, the National Geographic Society, Planet, and Vulcan. While the completion of the mapping platform is an achievement in itself,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

