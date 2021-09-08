UK ‘cut climate pledges’ to clinch Australia trade deal

From BBC
Shareclose
Ministers agreed to cut key climate pledges to help clinch the UK trade deal with Australia it has emerged.
According to an email from an unnamed Cabinet official, leaked to Sky News, government ministers referred to dropping “climate asks” to get the deal “over the line”.
This included cutting references to limiting global warming to specific temperatures.
The government said the deal will reinforce climate commitments.
The email, which was sent last month, states that Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng agreed to ditch references to the targets of the Paris Agreement on climate change to sweeten the Australian trade deal.
As a result, the draft agreement signed in June does not include an explicit commitment to limiting global warming this century to 1.5C above pre-industrial averages.
However, the government insisted that the trade agreement will include a firm commitment from both countries to the Paris goals when finalised.
A spokesperson said: “Our ambitious trade deal with Australia will include a substantive article on climate change which reaffirms both parties’ commitments to the Paris Agreement and achieving its goals. Any suggestion the deal won’t sign up to these vital commitments is completely untrue.”
They added that Britain’s climate change policies were some of “the most ambitious in the world”, with the UK being the first major economy to pass new laws to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
Australian trade minister Dan Tehan said all of the country’s free trade agreements focus on meeting international environmental commitments.
<div data-component="text-block"
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
A Fire At A Field Hospital Set Up To Treat COVID-19 Patients Kills 14 People
-
It’s been 2 years since the last UN climate conference. So why do some activists want to postpone COP 26?
-
‘Orca,’ the largest carbon removal facility to date, is up and running
-
Seeing the maligned urban rat in a new light: Q&A with Michael Parsons