We’ve crossed four of nine planetary boundaries. What does this mean?

With scientists, advocates and communities across the world making increasingly dire assessments and warnings about the planet's health, knowing what problems to focus on becomes ever more complex. Over the past year, Mongabay published more than 40 articles under the Planetary Boundaries series to explore the science and status of nine Earth systems that support the conditions humans need to operate safely. The concept was introduced by Johan Rockström of Sweden's Stockholm Resilience Centre, and can be used to assess where humanity stands in its impact on Earth's systems and the point at which crossing a threshold puts society at risk. In addition to these articles, Mongabay's multimedia coverage included 10 interviews, a podcast, and eight YouTube videos from topics ranging from food security to pandemic response and zoonotic diseases, to how the Montreal Protocol saved us from further intense warming. Contributor Claire Asher highlights the nine boundaries in this article: climate change, biodiversity loss, ocean acidification, ozone depletion, atmospheric aerosol pollution, freshwater use, biogeochemical flows of nitrogen and phosphorus, land-system change, and release of novel chemicals. We've already crossed four of these boundaries. Claire also spoke with Mongabay Newscast host Mike Gaowrecki about these boundaries and solutions to the challenges of addressing them, in a podcast episode that you can listen to here: Of the boundaries that we still operate within, freshwater use faces challenges to cleanliness and accessibility, which Saul Elbein wrote about in this article. Only 3% of the Earth's water is freshwater, and two-thirds of that…

