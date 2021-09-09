As illegal logging route in Peru nears Brazil, Indigenous groups warn of calamity

On the western fringe of the Brazilian Amazon, lush forest stretches for miles across a protected reserve that is home to the Ashaninka Indigenous people. Just a few miles away, however, a roughly carved road slices through the Ashaninka’s twin reserve across the border in Peru. Flanked by felled trees, a pair of tractors stands abandoned. The scene is emblematic of what Indigenous leaders in Brazil and Peru have denounced when it comes to the illegal road being carved by illegal loggers invading the Ashaninka’s Sawawo Indigenous Reserve, on the Peruvian side of the border. Satellite imagery gathered by activists show the project is reopening a web of abandoned trails built during a logging boom more than two decades ago. If constructed, the road will stretch 184 kilometers (114 miles) from the logging hub of Nueva Italia to Puerto Breu, a town of about 300 people in Peru’s Ucayali region. The road, known as UC-105, is advancing quickly; last month, it encroached deep into the Sawawo reserve, just 11 km (nearly 7 mi) from the Brazilian border, according to a dossier sent by a group of Indigenous leaders to authorities in Peru and Brazil. It halted at the headwaters of the Amônia River, which flows across the border and into the Kampa do Rio Amônia/Apiwtxa Indigenous Reserve, home to the Ashaninka in Brazil’s Acre state. “There is no oversight, there is no control,” Francisco Piyãko, an Ashaninka Indigenous leader from the Kampa do Rio Amônia/Apiwtxa reserve, told Mongabay by phone.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay