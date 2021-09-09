Deep-sea mining gets a resounding rejection from conservation authorities

MARSEILLE, France — Delegates at this year’s global conservation summit have voted overwhelmingly in support of a motion that calls for a moratorium on deep-sea mining and the reform of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), the U.N.-mandated body tasked with regulating this activity. Eighty-one governments and government agencies attending the IUCN World Conservation Congress voted in favor of the moratorium, laid out in Motion 69, while 18 voted against and 28 abstained. Five hundred and seventy-seven NGOs and civil society organizations also voted in favor, while only 32 voted against and 35 abstained. Farah Obaidullah of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC) called the motion’s approval “excellent news.” “We’re very happy to see … such overwhelming support for Motion 69,” she told Mongabay in an interview. “It sends a clear and resounding message to the International Seabed Authority that there is no social license and no global appetite to mine the deep sea.” The results of the vote on motion 69 at the IUCN World Conservation Congress. Image courtesy of Deep Sea Conservation Coalition. Deep-sea mining activities would target three types of deep-sea habitat to extract minerals: abyssal plains, seamounts, and hydrothermal vents. Proponents say deep-sea mining would be less destructive to biodiversity than terrestrial mining, and that the extraction of minerals from the seafloor is necessary to fuel the rise of renewable energy technologies, such as electric cars. But a large consortium of conservationists and scientists say that deep-sea mining would irreversibly damage deep-sea habitats as well as other…This article was originally published on Mongabay

