International Space Station: Smoke triggers alert on board

From BBC
Shareclose
Alarms were triggered on board the International Space Station after the crew reported smoke and the smell of burning plastic.
The incident centred on the Russian-built Zvezda module which provides living quarters, Russian media report.
The ageing space station has suffered a number of failures over the years and a Russian official recently warned of outdated hardware and failing systems.
These include air leaks, misfiring engines and cracks.
Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said later that all systems were back to normal.
The smoke was detected during recharging of the station’s batteries, the agency said, and the crew had now returned to “regular training”.
The burning plastic smell was reported to have spread from the Russian section to the US segment.
The US space agency, Nasa, said a spacewalk planned for later on Thursday would still go ahead, according to Russia’s Ria Novosti news outlet.
Two Russian cosmonauts are set to carry out work on the recently delivered Nauka science module.
Tomorrow, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov will venture outside the @Space_Station to continue preparing the new Nauka module for operations. Live spacewalk coverage begins at 10:30am ET (14:30 UT): https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS pic.twitter.com/WQw0x1NRCY
— NASA (@NASA) September 8, 2021 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Russian official Vladimir Solovyov told state media on 1 September that the ISS could suffer irreparable failures due to outdated equipment and hardware.
At least 80 percent of in-flight systems
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
To Avoid Extreme Disasters, Most Fossil Fuels Should Stay Underground, Scientists Say
-
Fomenting a “Perfect Storm” to push companies to change: Q&A with Glenn Hurowitz
-
Razan Al Mubarak becomes first woman from the Arab world to head IUCN
-
Climate change: Fossil fuels must stay underground, scientists say