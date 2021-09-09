International Space Station: Smoke triggers alert on board

Two Russian cosmonauts are set to carry out work on the recently delivered Nauka science module.

Tomorrow, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov will venture outside the @Space_Station to continue preparing the new Nauka module for operations. Live spacewalk coverage begins at 10:30am ET (14:30 UT): https://t.co/mzKW5uV4hS pic.twitter.com/WQw0x1NRCY

